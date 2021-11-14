GBSHSE Goa Term 1 Board Exams from December 1, Check Schedule

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the first term exam schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSSC) board exams 2022. As per the official schedule, the SSC or class 10 term 1 exam will begin from December 1 tentatively, whereas, HSSC or class 12 term 1 exam will commence from December 8.

The HSSC vocational exams will start on January 5, 2022, and end on January 11. The detailed timetable has been released on the official portal gbshse.gov.in. Students enrolled with the schools affiliated with GBSHSE can check the timetable by visiting the official portal.

Also read| Supreme Court to Hear Plea Demanding Hybrid Board Exams for CBSE, CISCE Students on Monday

GBSHSE SSC Term 1 exam schedule

Home vegetable garden- December 1

Fundamentals of bakery - December 2

Basic cookery- December 4

Basic Floriculture- December 6

Drawing- December 7

Music- December 8

Science- December 9

Third Language- December 10

First Language- December 11

Mathematics- December 13

Social Science Paper 1- December 14

Second Language- December 15

Astronomy- December 16

Social Science Paper 2- December 17

Geography and Economics- December 18

The exams will begin at 10:30 am and the students will have to reach the exam centre at 10 am. The practical exams for GBSHSE class 10 exam will begin from March 1, 2022, while for pre-vocational courses the practical exams will start from March 14 onwards.

Read| Goa Board App Launched Today, Students Can Avail Study Materials, Exam Related Information

GBSHSE HSC Term 1 Exam Schedule

Geography- December 8

Accountancy, History, Physics- December 9

Language 1- December 10

Language 2- December 11

Mathematics- December 13

Psychology- December 14

Business Studies and Chemistry- December 15

Language- December 16

Banking- December 17

Economics, Biology, Geology- December 18

Political Science- December 20

Sociology- December 21

The Goa board HSSC exams will be conducted in two shifts. While the first shift will be from 9 am, the second shift will commence from 11:30 am. The practical exam for HSSC general stream will begin from February 18 and for NSQF subjects, it will commence from February 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.