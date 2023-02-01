The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 term 1 examination result. The results will be announced today on February 1, 2023. Students who have appeared for the GBSHSE HSSC, or Class 12, November examination 2022 will be able to check their results on the website- result1.gbshse.in.

As per the GBSHSE official notice, candidates can view their responses along with the response sheet on the website. In case of any error or discrepancy, the same can be challenged through online mode. To challenge, candidates need to pay Rs 25 for each response.

GOA Board HSSC term 1 result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official Goa board website- result1.gbshse.in

Step 2. Click on the Goa HSSC term 1 result link on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the necessary login credentials to proceed further.

Step 4. And then click the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5. The GBSHSE Class 12 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download the 12th result and take a printout for further references.

In case of a successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the said candidate. Candidates can submit the challenges till February 8, 2023. GHSHSE will not provide any mark sheet for the Class 12 term 1 examination 2022. However, the final mark sheet will be issued after collating the performance of both terms.

Meanwhile, the GBSHSE has announced the Class 12 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 12 second terminal exams will start on March 15. The GBSHSE board Class 12 exams will continue till March 31. Along with the Goa board Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce 2023 time tables, the board has also announced the Vocational exam date sheet.

The Class 12 Goa board HSSC exams will begin with the English Language, Marathi Language and English Language 1 papers. The exams will get over with the Geography paper on March 31. The Goa board HSSC Class 12 exams will start at 9:30 am. However, students taking the Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exam term 2 have been asked to reach the exam centre at 9 am.

Read all the Latest Education News here