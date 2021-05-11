GCET 2021 Application Process Canceled till Further Notice, Check Details Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has canceled the acceptance of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2021 application process until further notice. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin on May 17 and conclude on May 22. The fresh schedule of acceptance, with details, shall be duly notified on the official website of DTE. GCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 15 and 16.

GCET is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate architecture, dentistry, engineering, medicine, allied health sciences, and pharmacy courses in several participating institutes across Goa.

All the interested candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates. The application for GCET has to be submitted within the stipulated date and time. Applicants will have to make a payment of Rs 1500 as a processing fee. Only the successful applicants will be allowed to take the GCET 2021.

The GCET 2021 will be held at 15 exam centers in Tiswadi Cujira (Bambolim), Panaji, Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa , Ponda, Ponda (Farmagudi), Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim, Cuncolim and Dharbandora across the state. The details regarding the exam center are already provided in the prospectus available on the website.

GCET exam is based on the Class IX (Science) exam syllabus for the current year in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics prescribed by the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and will have 75 objective type questions in each paper. Examinees will have to mark their responses in Objective Response Sheet (ORS). The sample format of the same is also given in the GCET 2021 prospectus. Aspirants can go through the instructions for the same and get familiar with it. The duration of the exam will be two hours. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

