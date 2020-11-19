GCET 2021: Goa Announces Common Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy Courses in May

The Directorate of Technical Education in Goa has announced the Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 schedule at https://dte.goa.gov.in/. According to the official notification, GCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 and 5.

GCET is the entrance exam for admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses in institutes across the state. DTE will release the GCET 2021 application form and prospectus soon on the official website. Students should visit the official website regularly to keep a check on updates.

Candidates are requested to go through the prospectus carefully before applying for GCET 2021. One will have to complete the GCET 2021 registration process within the stipulated time to appear for the entrance test.

How to download GCET 2021 prospectus

Step1: Go to the official website of DTE Goa https://dte.goa.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admission tab and click on the link for GCET 2021 prospectus

Step 3: GCET 2021 prospectus will be opened, go through it carefully

Those willing to get admission to B.Tech courses will have to appear for three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. Candidates seeking admission to B.Pharma will have to appear for only physics and chemistry. The physics and chemistry papers for GCET 2021 will be held on May 4 from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm respectively. The mathematics paper will be conducted on May 5 from 10 am to 12 pm.

As per the official notification, the entrance exam will be conducted at various centres across the state of Goa. The syllabus for the entrance will be based on Goa Board HSSC or Class 12 syllabus issued by GBSHSE. DTE has also announced the admission to B.Arch courses on the basis of National Aptitude Test in Architecture.

For more details candidates can read the GCET 2021 official notification here

https://dte.goa.gov.in/cad2021/gcet2021.pdf