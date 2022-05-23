GCET 2022 Registration Process Beings: Apply at goacet.in. till June 10

The Goa Common Entrance Test or GCET 2022, registration procedure has begun today, May 23, 2022. Candidates need to fill out the registration form at the official website, goacet.in to apply for the exam. The application window will remain open till June 10, as per the official notice.

The official notification released highlights, “Only candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa State need to appear at GCET 2022.” Here are other details that the applicants will require in a bid to apply for the exam.

GCET 2022 Registration: Exam dates and timings

There will be three exams including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. On July 11, from 10 am to 12 pm, the GCET Physics exam will be held. The Chemistry exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day. Finally, the Mathematics exam will be held on July 12, from 10 am to 12 pm.

GCET 2022 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Individuals must have finished their Intermediate from the Goa Board, CBSE Board, or any other similar board. They must also have received the minimum percentage of marks in each subject. Further, the individual applying for the exam must be an Indian national. NRIs and OCIs are welcome to apply as well.

Age: There is no age limitation for candidates applying for any of the Engineering or Architectural courses under GPCET 2022.

GCET 2022 Registration: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the GCET website at goacet.in.

Step 2. Register with your email address and password.

Step 3. Click on the verification link issued to your email address.

Step 4. Sign in to complete the application form.

Step 5. Fill out the application form by submitting photos, and signatures, as well as selecting a subject.

Step 6. After that, make the payment.

Step 7. Now, choose an exam centre and continue.

Step 8. Download and print the admit card that was emailed to the registered email address.

GCET 2022 Registration: Application Fee

Candidates would be required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. The payment can be made through online banking, credit/debit card, or UPI. Candidates must note that he late fee will be Rs. 1500/.

