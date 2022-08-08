GE is Hiring Graduates as Senior Internal Controls Analysts, Here's How to Apply

The American conglomerate, General Electric (GE) is looking for an experienced Senior Internal Controls Analyst. The job location is Bangalore, India. Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs through the online portal- LinkedIn.

A candidate chosen for the post of Senior Internal Controls Analyst will work closely with the Manager of Internal Controls and will be reporting to the Global Director of Risk, Audit & Financial Compliance to perform controls testing in various financial and operational risk areas.

GE recruitment: Eligibility requirements

In order to be eligible for the post, applicants need to possess a graduate or PG degree in one of the specialization-Accounting, Finance or Audit. He or she should have at least five years of experience in accounting, auditing, or financial compliance. Moreover, applicants must have strong PC skills and knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Those with an experience in Sox or Internal or External Audit will have an upper hand in getting selected.

Aside from these requirements, the electronic company is looking for someone who accepts and adheres to high moral, ethical, and personal values in one’s decisions when interacting with others. Also, he/she should be a self-starter and independent so that work is responsibly carried out without close supervision.

An overview of the role

As part of the SOX programme execution, the selected candidate would be required to perform walkthroughs for assigned controls. In addition, he or she would be required to conduct a Test of Design (TOD) and a Test of Effectiveness (TOE) and document them for SOX controls. Along with that, the candidate would have to monitor internal controls in any finance or operational risk area chosen for audit. For more details, check out the advertisement available on LinkedIn.

