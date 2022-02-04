Get Ready For Two Young Warriors Featuring This Week On #BYJUSYoungGenius2

When young geniuses feel an innate desire to practice and follow something close to their hearts, it’s a thing of joy to watch them slowly excel at their chosen vocation. The latest episode of BYJUS Young Genius features exactly these kind of child prodigies, one who is quietly determined to make a mark in an ancient Indian martial art form and another who has been conducting awareness sessions to make the planet a greener place for everyone.

Meet Kalaripayattu Exponent Neelakandan Nair –

Meet Kalaripayattu Exponent Neelakandan Nair –

For 10-year-old Neelakandan Nair, Kalaripayattu is not just a martial arts form but a way of life. Nair has been learning this ancient martial arts form since he was six years old and has racked up a whole host of awards along his journey.

Nair currently holds the record for the maximum number of backward walkovers in 30 minutes (422 backward walkovers) performed in December 2020, by the Arabian Book of World Records. He also secured 1st place in Vadi Karakkal Sub Junior Boys, organised by Shri Atharbappu Gurakkal Samarak Kalam Savittu Sampradayam Competition in 2020.

Nair is currently learning Kalari at an academy in Alapuzzha and has already won over fans as diverse as Vidyut Jamwal, Anand Mahindra and Baba Ramdev among many others. Nair impressed Vidyut Jamwal with his swift moves in this episode, and Vidyut showed his support for the kid and his family by awarding them a sum of five lakhs to nurture his talent

The child genius is already proficient in weapons like the stick, the sword and the shield while performing and is currently training to use the Trishul. The most striking thing about Nair, who considers Kalari as the mother of all martial arts, is the passion and focus with which he approaches his art form. As his teacher says, the young prodigy has never said no for anything and has always trained hard.

Join Eco Warrior Prasiddhi Singh On Her Green Journey -

Nine-year-old Prasiddhi Singh from Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu is one of the most passionate eco-warriors in the country. She is recognised for creating seven forests by planting 4400 plants, by India Book of Records, 2020. But that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming an even bigger goal. After planting close to 23,000 trees, Singh wants to plant one lakh trees by the end of this year.

Singh is a huge advocate for planting trees and founded Prasiddhi Environmental and Social Welfare Society in 2020 with the help of her grandfather. Her work has inspired many to plant trees, compost waste, recycle and use natural pesticides made from neem, ash and banana skins.

On this episode, Singh also explained her G3 project to celebrity guest Vidyut Jamwal, where the 3 Gs stand for ‘generating oxygen’, ‘growing your own food’ and ‘giving back to society’ and the actor extended his support to Prasiddhi with a promise to plant a forest with 100 trees with her. Not only that, it was heartening to see videos of people from across the world praising her work as an eco-warrior.

Little wonder then that her stack of awards also includes biggies such as Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2021 in the Social Service category and has also been appointed as a Brand Ambassador of Tamil Nadu under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme by Social Welfare Department of Chennai. Her eco-army, on the other hand, has grown to a dozen countries and created fruit forests to allow natural flora and fauna to thrive in their local environment.

Watching these two warriors excel in different facets, be it an ancient martial art form or helping the earth become green again, makes this a truly inspiring episode of BYJUS Young Genius Season 2, a Network 18 initiative. After all, if these young prodigies can do so much at their age, their peers and elders can also do their part in making the world a better place, right?

