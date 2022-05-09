Getting Duplicate Marksheet From Anna University Gets Costlier, AADMK Calls it 'Burden', 'Unfair'

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam (OPS) has opposed the decision of Anna University to hike the fee for getting duplicate certificates and marksheets.

In a recent statement, on Sunday, the AIADMK leader urged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin to look into the matter and not allow the Anna University’s decision to hike the fee. The former Chief Minister pointed out that Anna University has increased the fee for getting duplicate mark-lists by 10 times from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 from May 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, the fee for getting a duplicate degree certificate has also increased. The fee for getting a duplicate degree certificate has increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and to get it a second time the fee is hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Here is the complete list on increased fee at Anna University in Chennai, earlier reported by News18.

Anna university increased fee for getting duplicate mark sheets, degree certificates and other certificates also. @News18TamilNadu @thiruppathyk #AnnaUniversity pic.twitter.com/lRnXc4HVpR— Abinaya P (@Abinaya_Aarthi) May 6, 2022

OPS in the statement said, “It is well known that most of the students are from poor and middle-class backgrounds and that they are continuing their higher education with bank loans. It is not acceptable that an additional burden is inflicted on students who are struggling to pay their fees," reported IANS.

The former Chief Minister said that there are media reports that following his intervention the hike in fees in Bharathidasan university was withdrawn.

He said that such high fee hikes are probably the most important achievements of the one year old DMK government and said that the AIADMK will relentlessly take up the issues of the common people.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 result is likely to be released on June 10. Anna University, the exam conducting body, will declare the results at the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

