Girls in Govt Schools to Get Rs 1,000 as Assistance to Pursue Higher Education

In a move to encourage more girls to pursue and complete higher education without financial constraints, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a monthly deposit of Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of girl students.

Approximately six lakh girls can benefit by this move, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan told the Assembly. “An amount of Rs 698 crore is allotted for this scheme," he said while presenting the Budget for 2022 – 23. As per the announcement, all girls from classes 6 to 12 in government schools would be paid the Rs 1,000 till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses. The students would be eligible for this scheme in addition to other scholarships," the Minister said.

“Recognising the low enrolment ratio of girls from government schools in higher education, the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme is being transformed into Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme," he said.

The implementation of the existing schemes of EVR Maniammaiyar Memorial Widow’s Daughter Marriage Assistance Scheme, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Inter-Caste Marriage Assistance Scheme, Annai Teresa Orphan Girls Marriage Assistance Scheme and Dr. Dharmambal Ammaiyar Memorial Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme would continue without any change, said the Minister.

