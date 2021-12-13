Gita Shlokas to be Part of Haryana School Syllabus From Next Academic Session

From the next academic year, students all across Haryana schools will be taught to recite shlokas (sacred verses) from the Hindu religious book Bhagavad Gita, announced Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, speaking at the ongoing ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

Speaking at the sixth symposium of the ongoing two-week festival, the Haryana CM said that the books related to the Bhagavad Gita would be taught in Classes 5 and 6.

Read | Less Than Half of Indian Graduates Skilled; BTech, MBA Most Employable: India Skill Report

Urging the youth to imbibe the teaching of Bhagavad Gita, he said that there were several books propagating different views, but none could be compared with the Bhagavad Gita which gave a direction to life. He added that youngsters should use the teachings of the Gita in their day-to-day lives. He further said that if one could imbibe just one of the shlokas, “it was enough to succeed in life”, as reported by media.

The CM also took to Twitter to make similar announcements. Stating that Gita is the essence of life and we should imbibe its teaching in our lives, he tweeted,

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ be declared the national book of India and its teaching-learning made compulsory across all levels of education in the country “to stop the eroding of values".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. During the ongoing festival from December 2-19, an arts and crafts fair is also being organised. Apart from this, the main programme is being held from December 9-14, and a district-level ‘Gita Jayanti’ programme is organised from December 12-14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.