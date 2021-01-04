GITAM GAT Registration Begins at gitam.edu, Check How to Apply Online, Offline

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management has begun the registration process for the next academic session. The Institute has released the GITAM GAT 2021 application form on its official website at gitam.edu. The GITAM GAT entrance exam is likely to be held in May 2021.

All those candidates who wish to apply can fill the application form in both online and offline mode. Candidates are advised to fill the GITAM GAT application form with correct details and ensure that the valid personal, academic and contact details are entered before submitting the application form.

Additionally, Class 12 mark sheet and bank account details must be kept ready for reference before submission of GITAM GAT application form. As per the specifications shared by the university, candidates will also be required to upload their recent passport size photograph (file size: 4 KB to 50 KB) and signature (file dimension: 4cm x 2cm).

GITAM GAT 2021: How to fill the application form offline -

In order to send an offline application form, candidates will be required to send a request on a plain A4 size paper with their names and mailing address to Director-Admissions, GITAM (Deemed to be University), Gandhi Nagar Campus, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam- 530045, Andhra Pradesh, INDIA. Additionally, a demand draft of Rs 150 is to be drawn in favour of GITAM payable at Visakhapatnam bank.

The GITAM GAT 2021 application form is available at various banks in Visakhapatnam. The filled application form has to be sent to Director-Admissions, GITAM (Deemed to be University), Gandhi Nagar Campus, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam - 530045, Andhra Pradesh, India. Additionally, a demand draft (DD) of Rs 800, drawn in favour of GITAM (Deemed to be University), payable at Visakhapatnam is to be sent along with the application form.

Candidates must take two printouts of the application form and send one copy of it through registered post/speed post/courier.