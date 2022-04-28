Gitam University Student Falls to Death, Students Protest, Police Resort to Lathi Charge

A final year engineering student of GITAM University has died after falling from the sixth floor of the hostel campus. The 24-year-old, who hails from Uganda, has been identified as Haseena. The incident happened late on Wednesday night, April 27, reported news agency ANI.

Students have been protesting at the GITAM University at Nagadevanahally in Doddaballapura, Bengaluru. Police have resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting students. Soon after the news of the death of the student spread across the campus, a section of students vandalized the college and hostel buildings, including smashing window panes and breaking cots.

As per police sources, the incident took place at 11 pm on Wednesday night. Tension prevailed at a university campus. Police have said that security has been tightened to avoid any untoward acts of violence.

Witnesses told the news agency said that in a short time, the campus had turned into a war zone. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after carrying out a lathi charge against the agitating students.

As per police sources, the victim accidentally slipped and fell off while she was trying to pick up a clothing item that had fallen on a sheet at the edge of the building. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, however, succumbed to her injuries on the way. Her body has been kept at a private hospital in Doddaballapur.

Earlier, a student was found dead at Visva-Bharati in Bengal’s Birbhum district following which tension prevailed in the campus. The student was found hanging in the hostel room and his parents claimed that he was murdered. The university was trying to hush up the matter, the parents added. The deceased was a Class 12 student of ‘Patha Bhavana’, a school run by the varsity. A section of students began protests demanding an audience with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabory, seeking to know more details about the 17-year-old’s demise. Some of the agitators had broken open the lock of the main gate outside the VC’s residence.

