GK Capsule: From Chandigarh Airport Renaming To National Logistics Policy, Top News Events Of The Week

Chandigarh Airport to be Named after Bhagat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing.

“It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges,” he said. In the broadcast, Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

Over 5,000 Militants Nabbed in Assam Since 2011, Only 1 Convicted

A total of 5,202 militants have been arrested in the last 12 years from various parts of Assam, but only one of them has been convicted so far, according to official records. Only about half of those arrested have been charge-sheeted so far. Experts said investigators and the legal system are at fault, resulting in an inordinate delay at multiple stages of the justice delivery system.

Jhulan Goswami Becomes First Cricketer to Bowl 10,000 Deliveries in Women’s ODI History

The legendary Jhulan Goswami bowed out from international cricket with yet another milestone to her name. Jhulan, on Saturday, became the first ever cricketer in women’s ODI history to bowl 10,000 deliveries. The 39-year-old retires after having bowled a whopping 10,005 deliveries in 204 ODIs. Her 255 wickets in the format are also the most by any in women’s ODI history.The next most in the list is Katherine Brunt of England who has 6847 deliveries from 141 matches so far.

China Construction Bank To Set Up $4.2-Billion Fund For Buying Properties

China Construction Bank Corp, one of the country’s four largest state-owned lenders, will set up a 30-billion-yuan ($4.2 billion) fund to buy properties from developers. The move comes even as policymakers take steps to contain a real estate crisis that is weighing on the economy, according to a Bloomberg report.

The bank in a statement said that through the fund, which lasts for 10 years, it will “invest in existing assets” of real estate companies and renovate the properties into rental housing. Realty companies in China have been facing a credit crunch after the government earlier tightened lending to the sector in order to reduce debt risks.

India Matters More in Current Polarised World: EAM Jaishankar

India matters more in the current polarised world and is perceived widely as the voice of the global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that New Delhi always speaks for many developing nations and highlights their pressing problems at international forums. Jaishankar wrapped up the New York leg of his visit to the US as he addressed the high-level UN General Assembly session on Saturday, concluding a hectic week of whirlwind diplomatic engagements during which he met over 100 of his counterparts from around the world and held several bilateral and multilateral meetings.

‘National Logistics Policy will Help Reduce Fuel Costs’: Experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Logistics Policy last week, and, on September 21, the Union Cabinet approved the policy which aims to improve the competitiveness of Indian goods in domestic and export markets by enabling smooth movement of goods across the country.

It should be noted that logistics facilities include, in general, transport services for the movement of goods, storage facilities that are especially important for trade in perishable goods such as food, fruits, and vegetables, and the smooth operation of government services that facilitate trade such as licencing and customs.

