GK Capsule: From Congress President Election To Russia’s Fresh Strikes In Ukraine, Top News Events Of The Week

Current events are important in UPSC CSE exams, as well as any other competitive exams in the country. Although current affairs are vital, there is no precise and defined syllabus for one to follow, which makes it difficult to cover in the restricted time span available. Here are some of the most important stories you should keep up with.

Congress Presidential Elections

In the Congress presidential elections, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is fighting against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The election will be held on October 17, with the results declared on October 19. Nearly 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) representatives from across the country will cast their votes in this poll. Both candidates released their election manifestos stating their priorities.

Supreme Court’s Split Verdict on Hijab Row

The Karnataka government’s ban on wearing hijab in state pre-university campuses has been given a split verdict by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court. While Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia ruled against the prohibition on the grounds that the girl’s education is more important than the hijab, Justice Hemant Gupta maintained the prohibition and determined that the hijab is not a necessary religious practice. The split verdict means that the matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice of India for further directions and will likely go to a larger bench.

Hyderabad Wins World Green City Award 2022

At the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 event held in Jeju, South Korea on October 14, Hyderabad won the World Green City Award 2022. The award honours ‘nature-oriented approaches to city design and operation.’ Hyderabad was also honoured in the category of ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth.’

Ukraine-Russia War Updates

The most recent Russian missile strikes over Ukraine, according to emergency services in Ukraine, resulted in at least 19 fatalities and more than 100 injuries. Following Russia’s recent strikes, Kyiv slammed Russia as a “terrorist state” at an emergency United Nations General Assembly meeting. Ukraine’s state nuclear energy corporation, Energoatom accused Russian soldiers of ‘kidnapping’ and holding a deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in an undisclosed place.

Gyanvapi Case: Carbon Dating Of ‘Shivling’ Rejected

A Varanasi district court rejected a petition filed by the Hindu side on October 14 regarding the carbon dating of the contested structure within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. While the Muslim side claims it to be a fountain, the Hindu side believes it to be an ancient Shivling.

Covid-19 cases in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 2,430 new COVID-19 cases on October 15, taking the overall number of individuals infected by the virus to 4,46,26,427. The country reported 17 deaths which makes the total number of fatalities reach 5,28,874. Currently, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India has increased to 98.76 per cent.

