GK Capsule: From COVID-19 Surge To Charles Sobhraj’s Release, Know Important Events Of The Week

COVID 19 SURGE: PM MODI URGES STATES TO RAMP TESTING

Following the rapid increase in coronavirus infections reported in China and a few other nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meet to assess the COVID-19 situation in the nation. PM Modi gave instructions to officials to step up testing and genome sequencing initiatives, as well as to tighten surveillance protocols. States were requested to inspect Covid-specific facilities and guarantee the medical infrastructure was fully operating. A new variant, designated BF.7 has been linked to the outbreak in China.

CBI SPECIAL COURT REJECTS PARTHA CHATTERJEE BAIL PLEA

A CBI special court rejected former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s request for bail, with a 14-day extension of his judicial custody. Due to his alleged involvement in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scandal, Partha Chatterjee was detained in July 2022. After being detained by the Enforcement Directorate, Chatterjee’s ministerial responsibilities were terminated by the Mamata Banerjee administration. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, provisions has been alleged against the former minister who was in charge of the education portfolio between 2014 and 2021.

PANCHAMASALI LINGAYATS HOLD MASSIVE RALLY IN KARNATAKA

As a community seeking a higher portion of the reservation quota for the Other Backward Castes (OBCs), around 25 lakh Panchamasali Lingayats staged a sizable rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi. The Panchamasali group seeks to be included in category 2A (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix over its existing category 3B (5 percent). The Panchamasali Lingayats are thought to be the BJP’s primary voter base in the state, making this a crucial move ahead of the assembly elections in April–May 2023.

AAFTAB POONAWALA WITHDRAWS BAIL PLEA

The main suspect in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala, withdrew his request for bail as he appeared through video conference before the Saket Court. MS Khan, Aaftab’s attorney, cited a miscommunication between him and the accused as the cause of the situation. Poonawala is charged with killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her and sawing her body into 35 pieces, which he then dumped all around the city.

BIKINI KILLER CHARLES SOBHRAJ RELEASED FROM NEPAL JAIL

On December 23, Charles Sobhraj, a French serial killer convicted of killing numerous foreigners throughout Asia during the 1970s, was released from a Nepalese prison after serving 19 of the 20 years of his life sentence. Since 2003, Sobharaj has been detained in a jail in Kathmandu receiving a life sentence for the 1975 murder of an American woman named Connie Jo Bronzich. In the 1970s, Sobhraj is thought to have killed 15 to 20 persons, two of whom were discovered in bikinis. In Asia, he typically charmed Western visitors before drugging and killing them between 1972 and 1976.

