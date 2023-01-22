GK Capsule: From Google Layoffs to Wrestler Protests, Know Important Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Google has decided to lay off 12,000 workers to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic-backed economic loss. While the tech giant will pay those in the US for at least a 60-day notification period and offer a severance package with at least 4 months’ salary alongside other support, the same process will take longer in other countries due to local laws and practices.

Kerala Govt Allows Menstrual, Maternity Leave Across All State Universities

On January 19, Thursday, the Kerala government declared that it would grant menstrual and maternity leaves to all women students across every state university. Dr R Bindu, the state higher education minister of the state, said that the government has granted a maximum of 60-day maternity leave for all female students aged 18 or above.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Asked To Step Aside As WFI President

The stand-off between agitating wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has come to a close. The grapplers called off their three-day sit-in after they received assurances from the government on the investigation of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Singh has been temporarily sidelined and the government has decided to form an oversight committee that will investigate the allegations. The seven-member committee, appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), includes M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt.

Army Clears 30 Women Officers In Command Roles

The Indian Army has cleared over 30 women officers from various units for command roles, a first in their history. The first list has names that have been cleared from the Corps of Engineers, Signals, Ordinance, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. The women officers who have cleared the list are eligible to be considered for future promotions to higher ranks. More lists are likely to come up in the future.

Air India High Command Was Aware Of The Pee Incident Hours After It Happened

Email communication shows Air India’s senior management, including its chairman and managing director Campbell Wilson, knew about the incident where a first-class flier on New York to New Delhi flight urinated on a passenger. The company’s top brass was informed 2 hours after the plane landed. However, they claimed that they did not receive the information until much later.

