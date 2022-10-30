GK Capsule: From Gyanvapi Case to Omicron, Know Important Events of the Week



Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM Modi extended his greeting to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja, called it a ‘great’ example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. “In Chhath Puja, the Sun worship is proof of the deep connection of our culture with nature…We see such grand pictures of Chhath puja being celebrated in foreign countries which means that Indian culture and its faith is making a mark in all corners of the world,” he said.

VVSS Wants To Give Power Of Attorney To Yogi Adityanath In Gyanvapi Case

In the ongoing Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi feud, the Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Visen has said that the power of attorney of all cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque compound being pursued by the VVSS, will be handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The district government counsel (DGC) Alok Chandra Shukla, however, termed it a publicity gimmick and said, “There is no question of giving the power of attorney to the Chief Minister in this matter. Visen refused to divulge whether the Chief Minister was willing to accept the offer or if there was any communication in this regard.

Indigenous Cruise Missile System With ‘Manik’ Turbofan Engine Develops Technical Snag During Test

The test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) system powered by the ‘Manik’ small turbofan engine failed due to technical snags in its engine after it was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast on Friday, according to a New Indian Express report.

The engine developed technical glitches after the initial booster phase, leading to the missile system plunging into the sea within 30 seconds of its launch, officials said. “The engine was supposed to start after the initial take-off from the specially designed mobile launcher. But it did not start, possibly owing to a snag. The system then fell down,” said a defence scientist was quoted as saying.

36 Cases of XBB Subvariant of Omicron Found in Maharashtra So Far

The number of cases of XBB subvariant of Omicron in Maharashtra has reached 36, the health department said on Saturday, adding that in most of these cases patients recovered in home isolation.

The experts on the state government’s Covid-19 Task Force, however, expressed concern about rising cases of `long Covid’ at a recent meeting, it said. Pune district has reported 21 XBB cases to date, followed by 10 in Thane, two in Nagpur, and one each in Akola, Amravati, and Raigad.

Storm Nalgae Death Toll Climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 Missing

The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country’s disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 others recorded missing after tropical storm Nalgae inundated many parts of the archipelago.

Some 40 people were reported injured, while nearly 170,000 were sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed, as the storm exited land areas after barrelling across the country over the weekend, including the capital, Manila.

