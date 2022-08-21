GK Capsule: From India Covid Tally to CBI Raids, Some Major Events From the Week



Nitish Kumar takes Oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time

Nitish Kumar Yadav has taken oath as the Bihar chief minister for the eighth time. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted on August 10. He was first sworn in as the CM of the state in 2000.

CBI Raids at Manish Sisodia’s office and residence

The CBI conducted raids in Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s house in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Documents and digital records from his office and residence have been seized. The 14 others have also been accused of the scam including former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

Corporate Affairs Secy Rajesh Verma is secretary of President Murmu

On August 18, senior IAS officer Rajesh Verma, Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was chosen as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu. After serving as Principal Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the 58-year-old civil servant joined the Centre in 2019.

Michelle O’Bonsawin Nominated as First Indigenous Supreme Court Judge

On Friday, August 19, Canada nominated Michelle O’Bonsawin to be the country’s first indigenous Supreme Court justice. O’Bonsawin, a member of the Odanak First Nation, will bring “valuable knowledge and contributions” to the court, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Since 2017, O’Bonsawin has served as a judge at Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa.

Covid- 19 situation in India

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 15,754 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,14,618. According to the data provided by the health ministry, 39 people died on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,27,253. There are currently 1,01,830 active cases. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 4,36,85,535.

Russia-Ukraine war update

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to allow a team of independent inspectors to travel through Ukraine to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres has asked Moscow’s forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia plant not to disconnect it from the grid and cut off supplies to millions of Ukrainians.

