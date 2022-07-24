GK Capsule: From India’s First Tribal President to the National Film Awards, Major Events Happenings this Week



Droupadi Murmu, The First Tribal President of India

Droupadi Murmu won the presidential elections garnering more than 64 percent valid votes. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha and is now set to become India’s 15th president. After taking the oath, Murmu will be the first person with a tribal background to be elected as the president of this country. An NDA presidential candidate, Murmu was appointed as the governor of Jharkhand in 2015 and she held the post till 2021.

Sri Lanka’s New President

After Sri Lanka’s ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid severe economic collapse, veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the new president of the cash-strapped island nation. Wickremesinghe assumed the office on July 21. This is the sixth time that the 73-year-old politician has been elected to the post. Wickremesinghe was appointed as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in May this year to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

PV Sindhu Bags Singapore Open title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won her maiden Singapore Open Super 500 title on July 17. She beat China’s 22-year-old Wang Zhi Yi, who is the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist. Sindhu entered the match with a 1-0 lead over her opponent. The final score after Sindhu’s ultimate triumph was 21-9 11-21 21-15.

National Film Awards 2022

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi on July 22. The award for Best Actor was shared by Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Best Actress award went to Aparna Balamurali while Manoj Muntashir bagged the award for Best Lyrics for Saina. The Best Feature Film award was clinched by Soorarai Pottru and Best Direction award was won by Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by Sachidanandan KR.

COVID-19 update

India recorded 21,411 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday, July 23. The number of active cases has risen to 1,50,100 while the death toll has climbed to 5,25,997 after the virus claimed 67 more lives. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.46 percent while the daily positivity rate was recorded to be 4.46 percent. The weekly positivity rate was at 4.46 percent, as per the Union health ministry data.

