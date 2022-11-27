GK capsule: From Jama Masjid Controversy to Cristiano Ronaldo's New Record, Know Important Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Meerut Medical Students Will Get MBBS Lectures in ‘Hinglish’

Professors at Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) medical college have begun delivering lectures and orientation to the new batch of MBBS students in Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English. The lectures use English medical terminology, but the instructions are in Hindi.

Calcutta HC Upholds Order on Fresh CBI Probe in WBSSC Scam

On Thursday, November 24, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld an earlier order for a separate CBI probe to identify the brains behind trying to influence the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to safeguard the interests of the individuals who were illegally hired as teachers in state-run schools. The bench even supported the decision to call Manish Jain, the state’s secretary of education, to the hearing.

71000 Job Letters Distributed By PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

On Tuesday, November 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,056 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates as part of the Rozgar Mela initiative. In addition, the Prime Minister launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all fresh appointees in various Government departments. PM Modi spoke with the office holders via video conference.

FIFA 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player to Score in 5 World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first male soccer player to score in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup. The 37-year-old set the record when he successfully scored a penalty in the 65th minute to put Portugal ahead of Ghana. He surpasses Pele, as well as Germans Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose, who each scored four World Cup goals.

Jama Masjid Controversy

On Thursday, the Jama Masjid refused entry to women “who come alone" and use it to “meet boys." This sparked controversy due to which Delhi LG VK Saxena had to intervene. The LG requested the mosque’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, to revoke the order. Following that, Bukhari agreed with the condition that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the Mosque.

