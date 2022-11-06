Gk Capsule: From Morbi Bridge Collapse To Mass Layoff at Twitter, Top News Events Of The Week



MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE KILLS OVER 130 PEOPLE

A suspension bridge on the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, days after it had been reopened following renovation. The bridge collapsed due to heavy footfall killing more than 130 people, including women, children, and the elderly. The bridge popularly known as ‘jhoolta pul’ was hailed as an engineering marvel. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died was announced by PM Modi.

LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA BECOMES PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL FOR HIS THIRD TENURE

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the incoming President of Brazil, narrowly defeated the incumbent far-right Jair Bolsonaro. Lula, who received 50.9% of the vote, served as the President of Brazil for two terms between 2002 and 2010. Brazil saw tremendous economic growth and the widespread implementation of social welfare programmes throughout his prior presidential terms. This time, he will deal with enormous issues in the areas of poverty, infrastructure, inequality, and deforestation.

BOND AMOUNT NEED NOT BE PAID AT THE TIME OF MBBS ADMISSION TO HARYANA GOVERNMENT COLLEGES

Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar declared that no student will be required to pay the Rs. 10 lakh bond sum at the time of admission for MBBS in government institutes. Instead, students will be required to sign a bond-cum-loan arrangement with the college and the relevant bank for the appropriate amount. The government would finance the bond amount if MBBS/MD graduates want to work for the state government for seven years. Students will be required to pay the fee themselves if they choose not to work for the government of Haryana.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU RETURNS AS ISRAEL’S PM FOR HIS SIXTH TERM

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sealed his return to power on Thursday. He was elected as the next Israeli Prime Minister on Thursday after the final vote tally from the elections handed him and his far-right allies a strong majority in parliament. The right-wing veteran, who is currently serving his sixth term and has held the office for a total of 15 years, has said that defending the Jewish state against its enemies is his life’s goal.

ELON MUSK DEFENDS GLOBAL LAYOFFS AT TWITTER, EMPLOYEES IN INDIA LOSE JOB

Elon Musk has been firing a sizable portion of Twitter’s staff since he assumed control of the company. Musk proposes to reduce the staff by 50 per cent, which would result in the layoff of about 3800 of the 7600 employees and restricted access to official email addresses. Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal, financial director Ned Segal and the head of legal policy, trust, and safety, Vijaya Gadde, were also fired.

