GK Capsule: From New CJI to India Covid Tally, Top News Events of the Week

UU Lalit becomes 49th CJI

On August 27, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI). The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan under the supervision of President Droupadi Murmu.

West Bengal cattle smuggling case update

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is under jail custody and has to stay there for a period of 14 days in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. He was arrested on August 24 and produced before the special CBI court in Asansol. His 14-day CBI custody is going to end on the first Wednesday of next month.

Akali Dal alleges Rs 500-crore scam in Punjab excise policy

In the midst of the AAP-BJP brawl over alleged corruption in Delhi liquor policy, Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal has claimed a Rs 500-crore scam in the Punjab excise policy and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Akali Dal chief has said that he will reach out to the governor of Punjab and ask him to take action.

Ghulam Nabi Azad leaves congress

Senior leader of the Congress party Ghulam Nabi Azad has called it quits. He broke ties with the party by writing a long five-page note to interim president Sonia Gandhi. The former J&K chief minister listed a number of reasons for his decision. He became a member of Congress in the 1970s.

Covid-19 situation in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has recorded 10,256 new coronavirus cases on August 26, taking the overall number of individuals infected by the virus to 4,43,89,176. The country reported 68 deaths which makes the total number of fatalities reach 5,27,556. Currently, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 98.59 percent.

