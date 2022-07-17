GK Capsule: From NIRF Rankings to Sri Lanka Crisis, Here are Some of the Major Events from the Week



Sri Lanka crisis

After fleeing the country amidst the widespread protest against him, Gotabaya Rajapaksa quit as the President of Sri Lanka. The development came after protesters stormed into the presential palace demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation amidst the economic and political crisis in the country. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the Acting President.

Wimbledon

Serbian Novak Djokovic became Wimbledon champion for the seventh time after outclassing Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the finals. Russia-born Kazakhstan tennis player Elena Rybakina got the better of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon women’s singles final and secured her first-ever Grand Slam title. Rybakina also became the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to clinch a Grand Slam title.

NIRF Ranking

IIT Madras retained its top position as the overall higher educational institute in India for the fourth consecutive year in the National National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). IISc Bangalore was named the best university in the country whereas Jamia Milia Islamia grabbed the second and third positions in the list of best varsities in NIRF ranking 2022. AIIMS Delhi continued its reign as the top medical institute in India.

Monkey Pox

India on July 14 reported its first monkeypox case in Kerala. The patient, a 35-year-old man native of Kollam district, had recently returned from UAE. Following the case, the Centre issued an advisory asking states to ensure screening and testing of all suspect cases at points of entry and in the community as part of India’s preparedness against the zoonotic disease.

T20 World Cup Update

Netherlands and Zimbabwe confirmed their spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 defeating the USA and Papua New Guinea respectively in the semi-finals of the Qualifier B round. The tournament is slated to be plated in Australia between October 16 and November 13.

COVID-19 Update

India on July 16 recorded 20,044 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the 7-day average to 17,954 from 16,867 last week. West Bengal reported the most 3,067 cases followed by Kerala and Maharashtra. India also announced free COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults in the age group of 18-59 from July 15. The decision was taken to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence and shots will be available for 75 days from July 15.

