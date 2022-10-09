GK capsule: From PFI Crackdown to Protests in Iran, Here's List of Major Events to Look Back at

General knowledge and current affairs are what we all should be updated with. Both of these cover a major section in almost every entrance examination. Though sometimes it could be difficult to keep up with the latest news. Therefore in order to assist you in your preparations, we have again come up with a list of recent happenings around the globe. Take a glance below to know about Raju Srivastav’s demise to the Anti-hijab protests in Iran.

Raju Srivastav passes away at the age of 58

On Wednesday morning, comedian Raju Srivastav passed away after more than 40 days of battle for life. The comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out and was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. His funeral was held on Thursday morning.

PFI Crackdown named ‘Op Octopus’

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been labelled ‘Operation Octopus’. On Thursday, September 22, NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched the “largest ever” search operation for allegedly supporting terror activities. NIA-headed multi-agency teams arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI. The agency also conducted simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states.

50 Killed in Crackdown on Anti-hijab Protests in Iran

According to Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO, on Friday, approximately 50 people involved in the protests that erupted after Mahsa Amini’s death were killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces. Amini, a 22-year-old woman, lost her life while being in the custody of the morality police for violating the strictly enforced Islamic dress code.

Dr. M Srinivas appointed as new AIIMS Director

Dr. M Srinivas has been selected to serve in the post of Director in All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi as Dr. Randeep Guleria retires. Dr. Srinivas is currently dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad. Earlier, he was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi.

