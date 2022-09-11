GK Capsule: From Queen Elizabeth's II Demise To Bengaluru Floods, Top News Events Of The Week



Queen Elizabeth II’s Demise

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Following the death of the Queen, her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne as King of the United Kingdom and fourteen other Commonwealth realms. During her 70-year reign, the Queen had 15 Prime Ministers, ranging from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be held on the 10th day of her death. Official confirmation of the day, however, is still awaited.

Liz Truss Defeats Rishi Sunak to Become the new UK PM

Liz Truss was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after meeting Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral on September 6. She was asked to form a government following Boris Johnson’s resignation. Truss, 47, is the United Kingdom’s 56th prime minister and the country’s third female leader. Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian descent, by over 20,000 votes.

Neeraj Chopra Wins in Diamond League 2022

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has won the prestigious Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 in Switzerland, becoming the first Indian to do so. Chopra began the competition with a foul but quickly moved to the top with a throw of 88.44m, the fourth-best of his career, and it ended up being his winning effort. Chopra received the Diamond Trophy, $30,000 in prize money, and a wild card to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

COVID-19 Tally in India

As per Union Health Ministry data updated on September 9, India recorded 6,093 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 4,44,84,729. The active cases in the country decreased to 49,636 whereas the COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.70 per cent.

Bengaluru Floods 2022

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days with many parts of the city getting flooded. According to the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall from last Sunday to the midweek. Last Sunday the city witnessed precipitation of 131.6 mm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years. The rains have affected acres of agricultural land, roads, bridges and houses causing damage worth hundreds of crores across Karnataka.

US Open 2022

The US Open 2022 final is set to be played over the weekend, after two weeks of high-intensity tennis. On September 11, the American pair Catherine McNally and Taylor Townsend will face Czech Barbora Kreicikova and Katerina Siniakova in the Women’s doubles final. This will be followed by the Women’s singles match, in which Polish Iga Swiatek will face Tunisian Ons Jabeur. The tournament’s Men’s singles final will pit Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz against Norway’s Casper Ruud. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in the men’s singles semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

