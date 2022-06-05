GK Capsule: From Rising Covid Cases to Rajya Sabha Elections, All you Need to Know



From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column – GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

The Union Public Service Commission is all set to begin the UPSC Prelims for 2022 session on June 5. The admit card has been released and students are gearing up with their final revisions before the civil services exam. To crack the examination, candidates must know about the latest events happening around them. To help you prepare for the exam, we are here with this week’s latest updates.

Khelo India Youth Games

Khelo India Youth Games began on June 4. The grand opening ceremony took place at the Tau Devi Lal Complex in Gurgaon on Saturday. For the first time, every Indian state and Union Territory is participating in the Khelo India edition. Apart from the opening city, four cities including Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and New Delhi will host various games.

French Open

The tennis tournament takes place in Paris, France, every year. It is one of the four major events which are known as Grand Slam, the other three are Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open. Recently, an environmental activist wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the French Open men’s semifinal between Casper Ruud and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court.

Rajya Sabha Elections

The elections to the Upper House of Parliament will be held on June 10 to fill the vacant seats of the members who are retiring in July and August this year. On Friday, 41 candidates including Congress leader P Chidambaram, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Jayant Chaudhary among others won unopposed. The Rajya Sabha elections will now be held to fill six seats in Maharashtra, four in Rajasthan, four in Karnataka, and two seats in Haryana.

COVID-19 in India

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past week and in the weekly positivity rate. The Centre on Friday advised five states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if needed, to control any emerging spread of the infection. Recently, the booster vaccine named Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E, has been cleared as a booster dose for people of 18 years and above. The booster vaccine can be taken after six months of any COVID-19 vaccine.

100 days of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Even after 100 days, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. On the 100th day of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine president of Volodymyr Zelensky has praised his troops for not backing out. In his address, he told Ukraine forces that they have “done what seemed impossible”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.