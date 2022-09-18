GK Capsule: From Roger Federer Retirement To Cheetah From Namibia, Top News Events Of The Week



Roger Federer retirement

Tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement on September 15. Federer confirmed that next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his farewell event. The 41-year-old Swiss player bagged 20 Grand Slam titles during his career.

Cheetah from Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, released eight cheetahs from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno national park. The initiative is part of Project Cheetah, am ambitious plan to reintroduce the species in India seven decades after it was declared extinct.

PM Modi-Putin SCO summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit took place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16. At the event, PM Narendra Modi told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that the “era of war” is over and indicated India’s discomfort with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In response to this Putin said that he understands India’s concerns regarding the war in Ukraine and promised to try to end it.

Chief ministers of Mizoram, Assam to settle border disputes

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have scheduled September 19 as the date for their meeting to find a cordial solution to the border dispute that exists between the two northeastern states. The two heads will meet in New Delhi again after November last year. So far it is not confirmed if the Union home minister Amit Shah will join them.

Covid-19 update in India

According to Union Health Ministry data, India has recorded 5,747 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of people who have been infected with coronavirus in the country now stands at 4,45,28,524. Moreover, the death toll has increased to 5,28,302. At this moment the active coronavirus cases in India are 46,848.

