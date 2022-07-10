GK Capsule: From Shinzo Abe's Assassination to Boris Johnson's Resignation, Here's all you Need to Know



From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column – GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

General Awareness (GK) questions are asked in almost every competitive exam. However, keeping oneself updated on all the latest updates around the globe is quite a tough task. In order to help you in preparation, we have collected all the major events of this week from Shinzo Abe’s assassination to Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister

The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in the western city of Nara. While giving a campaign speech on Friday, July 8, he was shot twice by a 41-year-old gunman. Presently, the police have taken the attacker into custody. As per Japanese police officials, the man used a homemade gun to execute his plan and possessed many other handmade weapons that are now confiscated.

First captain in the history of cricket to win 13 consecutive T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma has become the first captain to win 13 successive T20Is. Rohit made this record in Southampton during the 1st T20I match against England on Thursday, July 7. In these 13 wins that Rohit achieved as captain, India has gone on to defeat teams like New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

Boris Johnson’s resignation

After a series of scandals and controversies during his three-year term in office, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to step down from his post. The last British prime minister to resign was Theresa May in the year 2019.

COVID- 19 cases in India

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 18,840 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths. According to the data shared by Union Health Ministry, the death count has reached 5,25,386 and overall active cases of the virus have crossed the 1.25 lakh mark. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.