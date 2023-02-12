From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Raghav Magunta was arrested and produced in a local court in connection to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. Raghav was arrested on charges of money laundering. According to Enforcement Directorate (ED), a bribe of about 100 crores went to the leader of a political party via many people and Raghav who was involved in both wholesale and retail business, which was against the excise policy. During the hearing in the local court, the ED raised allegations against Raghav and sought his 10-day custody from the court.

West Bengal School Jobs Scam

Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to cancel the jobs of 1,911 ‘Group D’ employees. The vacancies in the state’s government-sponsored and -aided schools were reportedly filled illegally after manipulation of recruitment examination results. The court also directed the School Service Commission (SSC) to instantly initiate steps to fill up the posts. The order from the court came after they found that these candidates had got the recommendation from SSC, due to manipulation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets for the recruitment examination in 2016.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll

The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 23,000. Local as well as international rescue teams are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite the freezing weather. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conceded for the first time this week asserting that his government was not able to reach and help the victims “as quickly as we had desired".

Opera Ready To Bring ChatGPT To Its Products

Kunlun Tech, the parent company of the web browser Opera, announced they are planning to incorporate ChatGPT into their products. ChatGPT is expected to be integrated into the web browser as well.

ATP Rankings

After winning his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday, February 6. The 35-year-old Serbian rose four places to dislodge Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the tournament because of an injury and dropped to second. Djokovic’s 10th Australian Open title means he is world number one for the 374th week since July 2011.

