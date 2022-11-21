GK Capsule: From Twitter Offices Shutdown to NASA’s Artemis Mission, Know Important Events of The Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Twitter Offices Shut Temporarily

Twitter has temporarily shut down all its offices. The employees have been asked to not report to the office buildings and all building accesses have been revoked until November 21. This comes amidst reports of mass resignation in Twitter after Elon Musk asked workers to do “extremely hardcore" work or leave the organisation.

NASA Successfully Launches Artemis Mission

NASA has successfully launched the Artemis Mission on its journey to the moon. Touted as the most potent, the Artemis Mission is part of the Space Launch System (SLS) of the American space agency. NASA’s ambitions for resuming human space exploration after 50 years hiatus are carried aboard the Artemis mission, which is presently on a 25-day journey to the Moon without a crew but with three test dummies. The rocket will send an empty crew capsule into an orbit around the moon, and the capsule will return to Earth in December with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, if all goes smoothly during the three-week journey

BCCI Sacks Selectors Committee

Following India’s exit from the recent T20 World Cup, BCCI dismissed the Chetan Sharma-led committee of selectors on Friday. The board has invited new applicants for the vacant position. The Indian team for the New Zealand and Bangladesh series were the last announcements made by the outgoing selection committee.

FIFA Selects Daniele Orsato To Referee FIFA World Cup Opener

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 will be refereed by Daniele Orsato. The 46-year-old referee will be making his World Cup debut. He will be assisted by two of his fellow Italians Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini. Massimiliano Irrati will be on VAR for the match whereas Itsvan Kovacs of Romania will serve as the fourth official.

Manika Batra Advances To Asian Cup Table Tennis Semifinal

Manika Batra defeated higher-ranked Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 to become the first Indian woman to advance to the semifinals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis competition. Manika, ranked 44th in the world, defeated Chen, ranked 23rd in the ITTF rankings, in the women’s singles quarterfinal match. She will be facing the winner of the match between Mima Ito of Japan and Jeon Jihee of Korea in the semifinal.

