Reading everyday news to keep up with current affairs is an important part of the preparation for several competitive exams. Whether you are looking to ace a college entrance exam or ramp up your studies for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam now that the exams are just a few months away, this general knowledge capsule will help you keep up with what’s happening around the world. Here’s a glance at all the headline-making events in the bygone week that you should know about.

Budget 2023: Capex increased, fiscal deficit target pulled down

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. She said this budget, based on developing a knowledge-oriented, technology-driven economy with solid public finances and a strong financial sector, is a step towards Amrit Kaal. Capital expenditure has received a boost, and the target to lower the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent has also been set.

Education Budget Receives Highest Ever Allocation In Budget 2023

The Centre has allocated Rs 1,12,898.97 crore for the education sector for the upcoming financial year. This is the highest allocation granted to the Ministry of Education in India’s history.

India’s Active Covid Cases Tally Rises To 1,792 With Fresh Cases

On Saturday, February 4, India recorded 128 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally of active cases up to 1,792. With four deaths reported by Kerala, the total death toll has increased to 5,30,745. According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.07 per cent.

Kerala Budget 2023: State Pumps Rs 2,000 Crore to Address Price Rise

The state’s Finance Minister KN Balagopal, on February 3, presented the budget for FY 2023. He said that Rs 100 crore would be set aside for welfare development programmes while Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for tackling the price rise. He announced that Rs 80 crore would be earmarked for alleviating extreme poverty.

Shubman Gills Breaks Into Top 10 ODI Batters Ahead of Virat Kohli

A sensational ODI series against New Zealand helped India’s opening batter Shubman Gill to climb 20 places in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. The Punjab-born batter reached a career-best of the sixth spot in the rankings. Moreover, Gill is currently the top-ranked Indian batter in the ODI standings. Gill’s incredible rise in the rankings occurred after the 23-year-old produced a remarkable show against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series last month. Gill, with 360 runs under his belt, emerged as the highest run scorer of the series. He also equalled Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s record of the most number of runs scored in an ODI series consisting of three or fewer matches.

