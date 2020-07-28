Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Goa 10th Result 2020: Goa Board to Declare GBSHSE Class 10 Results Today at 4:30 pm at gbshse.gov.in

Goa 10th Result 2020: Students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 10 Exam will be able to check their Goa 10th Result 2020 on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa 10th Result 2020: Goa Board to Declare GBSHSE Class 10 Results Today at 4:30 pm at gbshse.gov.in
Image for representation

Goa 10th Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce Goa Board SSC Result 2020 at 4.30 pm today. Students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 10 Exam will be able to check their Goa 10th Result 2020 on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in. GBSHSE 10th Result 2020 has been delayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Goa Class 10 board exams were initially slated to be held in April, but got postponed due to Covid-19 situation. The papers were then conducted from May 21 to June 6.

More than 19,000 students appeared for Goa Board Class 10 exams this year. For those who do not pass Class 10, the board will conduct supplementary exams.

How to check Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 -

  • Step 1: Go to the website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in

  • Step 2: Right click on the active link for result

  • Step 3: Enter all credentials like roll number and date of birth

  • Step 4: Goa 10th Result 2020 will appear on screen

  • Step 5: Download and take print out for future reference

Students should ensure that all the information mentioned on the result is correct. In case they find any error, they should bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned and get it changed. Schools will distribute marksheets later.

Students require minimum 33 per cent marks to get through Class 10 exams. In case, any subject has practical and theory exams, students have to pass in both the papers.

Last year, Goa Board SSC result was released on May 21. The pass percentage in 2019 was 92.7 - 92.64 per cent among girls and 92.31 among boys. More than 18,000 students registered for Goa Board Class 10 exams.

The GBSHSE declared Goa Board Class 12 result on June 26. Around 87 per cent students cleared the exams. The pass percentage in Science, Commerce and Arts stream was 88.96, 92.82 and 85.30.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading