Goa 10th Result 2020: Goa Board to Declare GBSHSE Class 10 Results Today at 4:30 pm at gbshse.gov.in

Goa 10th Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce Goa Board SSC Result 2020 at 4.30 pm today. Students who appeared for the Goa Board Class 10 Exam will be able to check their Goa 10th Result 2020 on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in. GBSHSE 10th Result 2020 has been delayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Goa Class 10 board exams were initially slated to be held in April, but got postponed due to Covid-19 situation. The papers were then conducted from May 21 to June 6.

More than 19,000 students appeared for Goa Board Class 10 exams this year. For those who do not pass Class 10, the board will conduct supplementary exams.

How to check Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 -

Step 1: Go to the website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Right click on the active link for result

Step 3: Enter all credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Goa 10th Result 2020 will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take print out for future reference

Students should ensure that all the information mentioned on the result is correct. In case they find any error, they should bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned and get it changed. Schools will distribute marksheets later.

Students require minimum 33 per cent marks to get through Class 10 exams. In case, any subject has practical and theory exams, students have to pass in both the papers.

Last year, Goa Board SSC result was released on May 21. The pass percentage in 2019 was 92.7 - 92.64 per cent among girls and 92.31 among boys. More than 18,000 students registered for Goa Board Class 10 exams.

The GBSHSE declared Goa Board Class 12 result on June 26. Around 87 per cent students cleared the exams. The pass percentage in Science, Commerce and Arts stream was 88.96, 92.82 and 85.30.