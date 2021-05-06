Goa Accounts Department Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 109 Accountant Posts

The Goa government has invited application for the recruitment to the 109 posts of Accountant under the Common Accounts Cadre. The Directorate of Accounts, Government of Goa has released a notification for the same on its official website accountsgoa.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the job from May 10- 31.

Eligibility:

Candidates should possess a degree of Bachelor of Commerce Or Bachelor of Arts with Economics from a recognized University/ Institution.

They should have the knowledge of Konkani language and knowledge of Marathi is desirable.

Candidates should not be exceeding 45 years as on the date of filling of the application form. However, there will be relaxation for reserved categories candidates.

How to apply:

Step 1) Visit official website of the Directorate of Accounts, Goa: accountsgoa.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage of official website

Step 3) Click on the link of the application form (which will be available from May 10)

Step 4) Fill the necessary details in the application form

Step 5) Make fee payment

Step 6) Submit the form. Download and save the form for future reference.

Selection Procedure:

Eligible candidates fulfilling the recruitment criteria do not need to furnish any documents while applying for the post. However, the candidature of the shortlisted candidate shall not be considered if he/she is found ineligible at the time of verification of the essential documents, even though has passed the examination.

Salary:

The selected candidates will be paid level-6 of Pay Matrix PB-2 - Rs.9,300-34,800 (per month)

The Director of Accounts is functioning on the lines of Pay and Accounts Office. The Director of Accounts is functioning as Central Pay and Accounts Officer of the Government of Goa as per the accounting procedure prescribed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in consultation with Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Read the official notification here

