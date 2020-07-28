Take the pledge to vote

Goa Board 10th Result 2020 Released at gbshse.gov.in: 92.6% Clear GBSHSE Class 10 Exams

Goa 10th Result 2020: The Goa 10th result 2020 was released by the board on these websites - gbshse.gov.in, indiaresults.com, or examresults.net.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Goa Board 10th Result 2020 Released at gbshse.gov.in: 92.6% Clear GBSHSE Class 10 Exams
Goa 10th Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced Goa Board SSC result 2020. The Goa 10th result 2020 was released by the board on these websites -gbshse.gov.in, indiaresults.com, or examresults.net. The overall pass percentage stands at 92.6%. All students need to score a minimum of 20 percent in each compulsory subject in order to clear the examination. In case a subject has practical and theoretical sections, then students have to individually clear the examination.

All students must download their provisional marksheet from the board’s official website as the hard copy will be issued by the affiliated schools once the coronavirus situation is under control.

Students who think that the marks obtained in any of the subjects are less than what they had expected then they can send their papers for revaluation and rechecking. The process will be updated by the board on its official website soon.

This year, the Goa Board Class 10 exams were scheduled for the month of April, but the same was deferred due to the COVID-19 situation. Later, the exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6.

Goa Board Class 10 result 2020: How to check -

  • Step 1: Type the name of the official website or click on the link at gbshse.gov.in

  • Step 2: Select the link for Goa Class 10 Result 2020

  • Step 3: Enter required information and details in the box and view result

  • Step 4: Goa SSC Result 2020 will come up on the screen.

More than 19,000 students appeared for Goa Board Class 10 exams this year. For those who do not pass Class 10, the board will conduct supplementary exams.

Students can also check their result via SMS service.

Goa SSC Results 2020: How to check via SMS

SMS - RESULTGOA10ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

Loading