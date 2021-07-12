Goa Board 10th Result Today: How to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the class 10 exam results today, July 12. The results will be declared at 5 pm on the official website of the Goa board — gbshshe.gov.in. The exams were scheduled to be held earlier from May 13 to June 4 but later cancelled due to the pandemic situation.

Before checking the result, students must keep their roll/registration numbers ready. Students must carefully check the details like their name and school name as well as the marks on the result. In case of any discrepancies, students must immediately report to the authorities.

Goa board 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa board

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink on the class 10 Goa board results 2021. Click on it. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Submit your roll number and required credentials.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of it for your future reference

The results are prepared on the basis of internal assessments conducted by schools throughout the year. The board had formed an executive committee to prepare the evaluation policy. “The results of Class tenth board will be prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board,” it had said.

As per the evaluation policy draft, schools will face de-recognition or penalty if they “not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment" while preparing the results. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks can appear for the written exam that will be conducted after the Covid-19 situation normalises.

