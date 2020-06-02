Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goa Board Result 2020: Goa Class 10th, 12th Result Expected on This Date at gbshse.info

Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that the evaluation process is underway and the Gujarat Board result 2020 for class 10 and class 12 will be out in first week on July and June 20 respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 2, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to announce Goa 12th result 2020 by June 20. The Goa 10th result 2020 will be released in the first week of July. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will publish Giar Board 10th Result 2020, Goa Board 12th result 2020 on its official portal.

Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant told the Times of India that the evaluation process is underway and the Gujarat Board result 2020 for class 10 and class 12 will be out in first week on July and June 20 respectively.

Samant also added that the board officials have introduced a third centre for the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets. The decision was taken keeping in mind the social distancing norm that has been advised by the government.

For the academic year 2019-20, 19,115 students have appeared for the class 10 exam, the report added.

Goa Board Result 2020: Steps to check Goa class 10 result 2020 and Goa Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Examination” Centre.

Step 3: Once result is declared, they will show on your screen.

Step 4: Tap on the notification.

Step 6: Enter Roll Numbers and Date of Birth.

Step 7: You results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Save it and take a print-out for future reference.

Loading