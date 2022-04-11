Goa CET 2022 Postponed, Now on June 27, 28

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has decided to postpone the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2022). The exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 11 and 12 but has now been postponed to June 27 and 28. DTE has issued a notification on their official website informing candidates about the same.

The board has also said that the confirmation of the exam dates will be given 10 days prior. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of DTE - dte.goa.gov.in - for updates regarding the test. “The Goa Common Entrance Test GCET 2022 is deferred and shall be conducted on 27th and 28th June 2022. However, the dates shall be confirmed only 10 days prior to the exam," reads the official notice.

The common entrance test of Goa is required to seek admission to various institutions in the professional degree courses like BE, BTech, and BPharm. Candidates will be allotted seats in the college of their choice on the basis of the candidate’s rank and availability of seats. However, admission for BArch will be done through the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

GCET 2022: Exam pattern

The common entrance test will have three different papers — physics, chemistry and math. Each paper will be of 75 marks and the candidates will get a time duration of two hours to complete each paper. The exam will have objective-type questions. For every correct answer, the candidate will get one mark. However, no negative marking will be there on the paper.

The syllabus of GCET 2022 is based on the Class 12 syllabus issued by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. All three papers are mandatory for students who are applying for BE and BTech courses. Candidates appearing for the BPharm course need not appear in the mathematics paper instead they will have to sit for the biology exam as their third subject.

