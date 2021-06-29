Goa Board App Launched Today, Students Can Avail Study Materials, Exam Related Information

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) app has been launched to provide study material to students. It will also feature question papers, answer sheets of previous years’ toppers. The app aims to help the students in their studies as well as exam preparations.

Launched by the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the aim will cater to the students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), and the institutions affiliated to the Goa board and provide study material to the students.

Through the app, the board will publish necessary information related to upcoming examinations and other important details related to the examination on the app. The app is expected to establish a better interaction between the institution, students, parents, and the board.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store & IOS App Store. Sawant has shared the information through a tweet on his official social media handle. He also informed that the app will provide the latest information/notifications to the students.

CM @drpramodpsawant launched the GBSHSE App today for the students, teachers & parents associated with Goa Board. The app will provide access to latest notifications, circulars & study materials. pic.twitter.com/fVwBigPePz— CMO Goa (@goacm) June 28, 2021

According to an official statement, the head of the institutions would get notifications of circulars and announcements of the Goa Board through this app. The state board will also be able to communicate personalised messages to the institutions through this app.

Meanwhile, the GBSHSE has issued the evaluation method for the class 12 result. As per the official statement, the students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11, and 12 Internal examinations. The board will prepare the result by giving 30:30:40 weightage for evaluating the theory part of all subjects for Class 12 students. The 30 per cent weightage will be given to each class 10 and 11 marks while 40 per cent marks will be given to class 12 unit test, midterm and periodical test. The board has issued a detailed policy document for ensuring complete transparency and a better understanding of the evaluation method for the class 12 students.

