Goa Govt Offers AI-based Learning for Students, Ties Up With Jio Embibe

The Goa government has signed an MoU with edu-tech platform Jio Embibe for adaptive learning based on Artificial Intelligence for students, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. In a written reply, Sawant stated the MoU covers students of classes 6 to 12 with an exclusive portal for learning subjects like mathematics and science.

Most of the video conferencing platforms like Google Meet, Webex, JIO meet etc. have extended their services during the pandemic free. Hence there was a freedom to teachers and students to choose the best platform which has got different features of control and connectivity, the Chief Minister, who holds the Education portfolio, said. In addition, the Department has also signed an MoU with Eduisfun Technologies for giving gamified digital learning app called STEPapp to make learning of Maths and Science interesting for the benefit of students of class VI to XII. Both the programs were implemented during the academic year 2020-21 free, he added.

