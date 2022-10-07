Goa Govt to Offer Coding Bootcamp, 6-month Full-stack Certificate Programme With Aim to Train Over 16000 Students

The government of Goa has partnered with Bengaluru-based neo-university Newton School to launch Digital Goa Scholarship Programme. This partnership would consist of a coding and mindset boot camp that progresses into a 6-month-long full-stack certification programme, enabling students to become high-quality software developers.

This collaboration aims at making Goa a hub for tech advancements where more than 16,000 students graduate every year. The goal of the programme is the creation of an IT hub in Goa, with the influx of software professionals that will add to the economy on an individual as well as a social level, leading to the democratisation of software development education in India.

The programme will kickstart with a coding and mindset boot camp of 12 weeks where Goan students from both technical and non-technical backgrounds can enroll. Students will be introduced to the world of computers and trained to develop logical thinking and aptitude required to learn coding.

This boot camp will also feature sessions by top mentors, instructors, Newton School alumni, and industry professionals working in various software companies around the world, including Netflix, Amazon, Myntra, Unacademy, Google, and Microsoft. The programme is also facilitated by daily live classes with experts from the top software companies, mentorship from the top educators of India, resume-building sessions, and interview preparation with mock interviewers.

Following the boot camp, students will complete a 6-month certification programme that will make them adept for full-stack web development. Additionally, as a part of this Digital Goa Scholarship, students will not have to pay anything until they get a job in the placement phase with Newton School after course completion and start earning.

Goa’s Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said, “The Government of Goa has the goal to turn Goa into an educational and knowledge hub and with the Digital Goa Scholarship, we are taking steps towards achieving these goals. Newton School will be providing advanced training in coding for students from various colleges and make them eligible to get placed in 1000s of IT companies across India. In Goa, we are committed to be a part of the Educational Revolution that has unfolded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Getting IT companies to Goa will not only benefit the youth but will facilitate the entire economy.”

Speaking on the news, Nishant Chandra, co-founder of Newton School added, “With this partnership, we aim that Goan students acquire the right industry-oriented exposure in software education which will help them get jobs with high compensation in the global market. With a community-first approach, Newton School aims to solve the deep problem of employability in graduates and also looks forward to more states adopting this approach. This initiative by Newton School and Goan Government to upskill graduates is a strategic collaboration to nourish a more skilled, productive, inclusive, and talented workforce.”

