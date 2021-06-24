CHANGE LANGUAGE
Goa Govt to Rent Out Unused School Buildings to Non-profit Institutions

(Representative image)

(Representative image)

The Goa cabinet decided to hand over unused school buildings and land to nonprofit institutions for a nominal rent.

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over unused school buildings and land to non-profit institutions for a nominal rent. Speaking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, The government school lands and buildings, which are not in use, would be handed over to non-profit making intuitions and social organisations." The state government will charge a nominal rent from such institutions after handing over the premises and land, he said.

School buildings, which have anganwadis, will be handed over to the state Directorate of Women and Child Welfare to run the anganwadis, the chief minister said. At least 50 to 60 such schools can be handed over to non-profit making institutions or social organisations, he added.

first published:June 24, 2021, 11:08 IST