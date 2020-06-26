Goa HSSC Result 2020: Goa Board Class 12 Result Announced at gbshse.gov.in

Goa HSSC Result 2020 | Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result 2020 was released today at 5 pm. Those who took the Goa Board HSSC exam can check their Goa 12th Result 2020 on the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at gbshse.gov.in.

This year, overall passing percentage is at 86.83%. A total of 18,116 students had appeared for GBSHSE Class 12 board exams 2020. Of these, 2,367 students have failed the exam.

Students will have to type the name of the website on the search engine page and press enter. After the home page of GBSHSE appears, try to find an active link that says Goa Board 12th result 2020. Click on it. Now, students will be redirected to a new page and they have to enter basic details like hall ticket number/registration number and date of birth. Goa Board 12th Result 2020 will pop up on the screen.

If you find any discrepancy, immediately contact your school or authorities concerned. For the time being, students can keep a copy of the provisional marksheet. For the academic year 2019-20, the examination authority conducted the Goa Board class 12 examinations from February 26. However, later some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. The remaining exams were held from May 20 to 22 after Goa was declared a green zone on May 1. The papers took place at 17 centres across Goa.

The papers were conducted following the Covid-19 guidelines as students had been asked to use hand sanitiser before entering the examination halls. They were also directed to wear masks all the time at the centre.

Last year, 16,952 students took Goa Board HSSC exams and the passing percentage was 89.59 per cent.