Goa HSSC Result 2020: Here’s How to Check GBSHSE 12th Result at gbshse.gov.in

Goa HSSC Result 2020 | The GBSHSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.gov.in at 5pm today. The GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 marksheet will be issued by the respective schools after the lockdown is lifted. Candidates will be able to check Goa 12th Board Result 2020 at results.nic.in, examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing results for all streams: Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational Studies.

This year, the GBSHSE Intermediate Exams 2020 commenced on February 26. However, the exams were postponed on March 20, announcing a later date for conducting the remaining exams. The Goa Board HSSC Exams 2020 concluded on May 22.

In order to check their Class 12 Goa Board Results 2020 without any hassle, all the students need to keep their hall ticket ready. To check the results, one would require the details like roll number and date of birth.

Here’s how to check Goa Board Class 12th Results 2020

Step 1: On the search bar - enter the name of the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Under Result section, click on ‘GBSHSE 12th Board Result 2020

Step 3: Select the link that reads ‘Goa Board HSSC Results 2020’

Step 4: Log-in using key credentials including DOB and Roll Number

Step 5: GBSHSE Intermediate Results 2020 and the scorecard will appear on screen

Step 6: Students can download the provisional mark sheet for the time being

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in all the five subjects of external examination in the main or at the compartmental examinations. In case, a student feels that the marks awarded are less than what he/she expected then they can send their paper for rechecking or revaluation. The process for the same will be updated on the official website shortly.