Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Offline for 1,097 Posts; Check Details Here

The Goa Police Department has released a notification regarding the recruitment to 1,097 vacancies for the posts of Police Constable, Police Sub Inspector, Constable, Searcher, Assistant Sub Inspector, Photographer, Laboratory Technician, Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

The interested candidates can download the application form from citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also submit the form offline latest by April 30 at the application form counter opened at the Goa Police Headquarters in Panaji. Candidate will have to personally visit for form submission along with eligible documents for verification purposes.

145 Posts857 Posts01 Post06 Posts01 Post02 Posts11 Posts01 Post29 Posts10 Posts34 PostsRs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Sub Inspector: Should be between the age of 20 years and 28 years. Needs to have either a graduation degree or should be 12 th pass with Diploma in Security and Investigation Technology

Needs to be between the age of 18 to 28 years and should have passed class 10thShould not be above the age of 45 and should have a degree from any disciplineShould not be above the age of 45 and must hold a SSC and Diploma in ElectronicsShould not be above the age of 45 years. Must have SSC and Diploma in Photography with 3 years of experienceShould not be above the age of 45 years. Needs to be 10th pass with experience in read, writing and singing musical notesMust be between the age of 18 and 28 years and should be SSCEShould not be above the age of 45 years. Needs to have a Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer KnowledgeShould not be above the age of 45 years. Must have Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge.