Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Offline for 1,097 Posts; Check Details Here

The Goa Police Department has released a notification regarding the recruitment to 1,097 vacancies for the posts of Police Constable, Police Sub Inspector, Constable, Searcher, Assistant Sub Inspector, Photographer, Laboratory Technician, Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).
The interested candidates can download the application form from citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also submit the form offline latest by April 30 at the application form counter opened at the Goa Police Headquarters in Panaji. Candidate will have to personally visit for form submission along with eligible documents for verification purposes.Here is a look at the list and vacancies available for each post:Sub Inspector: 145 PostsPolice Constable: 857 PostsSearcher: 01 PostAssistant Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator): 06 PostsPhotographer: 01 PostLaboratory Technician: 02 PostsPolice Constable (Bandman): 11 PostsPolice Constable (Mast Luskar): 01 PostPolice Constable (Wireless Messenger): 29 Posts Stenographer: 10 PostsLower Division Clerk: 34 PostsPay scale of each of these posts:Sub Inspector: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400Police Constable: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Searcher: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400Assistant Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator): Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100Photographer: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Laboratory Technician: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100Police Constable (Bandman): Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Police Constable (Mast Luskar): Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Police Constable (Wireless Messenger): Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Stenographer: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100Lower Division Clerk: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200Eligibility Criteria:
Sub Inspector: Should be between the age of 20 years and 28 years. Needs to have either a graduation degree or should be 12 th pass with Diploma in Security and Investigation TechnologyPolice Constable: Needs to be between the age of 18 to 28 years and should have passed class 10th Searcher: Should not be above the age of 45 and should have a degree from any discipline Assistant Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator): Should not be above the age of 45 and must hold a SSC and Diploma in ElectronicsPhotographer: Should not be above the age of 45 years. Must have SSC and Diploma in Photography with 3 years of experiencePolice Constable (Bandman): Should not be above the age of 45 years. Needs to be 10th pass with experience in read, writing and singing musical notes Police Constable (Mast Luskar) and Police Constable (Wireless Messenger): Must be between the age of 18 and 28 years and should be SSCEStenographer: Should not be above the age of 45 years. Needs to have a Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer KnowledgeLower Division Clerk: Should not be above the age of 45 years. Must have Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge.