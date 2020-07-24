Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Goa SSC Result 2020 Date and Time: Goa Board to Announce GBSHSE 10th Results on July 28 at gbshse.gov.in

Goa SSC Result 2020: Once declared, Goa 10th Board Results 2020 will be made available by GBSHSE board on its official website at gbshse.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa SSC Result 2020 Date and Time: Goa Board to Announce GBSHSE 10th Results on July 28 at gbshse.gov.in
Representative Image

Goa SSC Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare the GBSHSE 10th Results 2020 on Tuesday, July 28 at 4:30 pm, according to media reports. Over 19,000 students who had registered to appear for Goa Class 10 Board Exams this year can check their scores using their GBSHSE admit cards. Once declared, Goa 10th Board Results 2020 will be made available by GBSHSE board on its official website at gbshse.gov.in. This year, Goa GBSHSE board exams were scheduled to be held from April 2, however, it was deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, and was later conducted from May 21 to June 6 keeping all safety guidelines in place.

Usually Goa board announces results in the month of May, but this year, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goa 10th Result 2020: Here's how to check scores online -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in

  • Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

  • Step 3: Enter the roll number or name as mentioned in the admit card

  • Step 4: Click on 'Get Results' to view your Goa SSC Result 2020

  • Step 5: Download the result and save it for further reference

Goa Board has already announced the GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020 in which a total of 89.27 per cent students have successfully passed the exam. Girls with with 90.44 per cent have outperformed boys, while the pass percentage of boys is 87.43 per cent.

Last year, overall pass percentage of Goa SSC or Class 10 Result was at 92.47. Girls with 92.64 per cent had outperformed the boys who were at 92.31 per cent.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading