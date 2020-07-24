Goa SSC Result 2020 Date and Time: Goa Board to Announce GBSHSE 10th Results on July 28 at gbshse.gov.in

Goa SSC Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare the GBSHSE 10th Results 2020 on Tuesday, July 28 at 4:30 pm, according to media reports. Over 19,000 students who had registered to appear for Goa Class 10 Board Exams this year can check their scores using their GBSHSE admit cards. Once declared, Goa 10th Board Results 2020 will be made available by GBSHSE board on its official website at gbshse.gov.in. This year, Goa GBSHSE board exams were scheduled to be held from April 2, however, it was deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, and was later conducted from May 21 to June 6 keeping all safety guidelines in place.

Usually Goa board announces results in the month of May, but this year, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goa 10th Result 2020: Here's how to check scores online -

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter the roll number or name as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click on 'Get Results' to view your Goa SSC Result 2020

Step 5: Download the result and save it for further reference

Goa Board has already announced the GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020 in which a total of 89.27 per cent students have successfully passed the exam. Girls with with 90.44 per cent have outperformed boys, while the pass percentage of boys is 87.43 per cent.

Last year, overall pass percentage of Goa SSC or Class 10 Result was at 92.47. Girls with 92.64 per cent had outperformed the boys who were at 92.31 per cent.