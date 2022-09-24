Google Doodle Invites Students for Artwork Competition on 'India in the Next 25 Years'

Google has invited students to display their talent in an online doodling competition. The Google Doodle contest is based on what students want India to become in the coming 25 years. The competition will be open for entries till September 30 at 9:00 p.m. “We’re excited to see some great Doodles this year! Students can work with any materials they want, but all Doodles must be entered using the entry form,” reads a statement by Google.

Participants will be judged on the level of their artistic skills, and creativity as well as the way they represent the contest theme, with both artwork and written statements.

Google Doodle competition 2022: How to enter the contest?

Candidates can take part in the contest by visiting the site- https://doodles.google.co.in/d4g/enter/. They next need to give all the required details in the application form. Then, attach their doodle and submit it.

Google Doodle competition 2022: National winner selection

Doodles will be grouped into five grades. The Guest Judges and Google Doodlers will then choose the four best doodles from each grade group as the national finalists. A total of 20 finalists will appear in an online gallery on the Doodle 4 Google website. From October 31 to November 10, the Indian public will vote for their favourite doodle from these 20 national finalists. Based on the votes, group winners will be determined.

Finally, on the basis of a cumulative score which includes public voting, scores by guest judges, and a panel of Google executives, the National Winner will be announced on November 14.

Google Doodle competition 2022: Disqualifications

Students who share doodles that are not original, contain logos, or copyrighted imagery will be disqualified. Moreover, only the first doodle submitted by a student will be considered and additional ones will be discarded.

