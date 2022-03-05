Google India Girl Hackathon 2022 Applications Open, Winner to Get Cash, Job Interview at Tech Giant

Google India has invited applications from women coders for its Girl Hackathon 2022. Students enrolled in courses of computer and allied subjects, can register for hackathons in teams of three on or before March 9. The hackathon is slated to be held on multiple dates between March 19 and April 30.

Winners will be awarded a cash prize along with an interview chance for a job at Google. Participating teams will be required to take on the challenges given to them during the various stages of the hackathon. The registration can be done online at buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com.

Calling women coders of tomorrow 👩‍💻👩‍💻👩‍💻#CrackTheCode and participate in our Girl Hackathon to win cash prizes, an interview with Google and cool merch.Women students of computer science and allied courses can register in teams of 3 at: https://t.co/uIObrloSC4. pic.twitter.com/AXGnLBoko2 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 2, 2022

Registration

Before registering for the competition, each team has to identify one of the members as its leader. The participants will be divided into two groups based on their graduation year. While Group A will have graduates of years 2024 and 2025 from bachelors, masters, and integrated dual degrees and related courses within computer science and allied branches. Group B should have graduates of 2022 and 2023. Multiple registrations would not be allowed in this hackathon.

Advertisement

Program Structure

The hackathon will be divided into three stages, Google Online Challenge, Design Document Round, and Virtual Hackathon Round.

Google Online Challenge: First round of the hackathon, the GOC will take place for 60 minutes and every member of the team will have to ensure their participation. This round of coding challenges will assess participants online in the area of coding/puzzles. The GOC will take place on March 19 and the results will be declared on March 24

Design Document Round: Participants who clear the first round will advance to round two which will be a design document round consisting of a tech theme/challenge that will require innovative solutions. Participant groups will be given the same theme to ensure fairness in the process. The same design document for the preparation for the pitch will be shared with the participants on March 24. All design documents will have to be submitted on April 7. The results of this round will be declared on April 13

Virtual Hackathon Round: Qualifiers of round 2 will present their final solutions to a panel of judges on April 27. The teams, however, will have to share a working demo prototype and code repository on April 22. Final winners and runners Up from Group A and Group B will be shared on April 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.