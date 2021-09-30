Google is Looking to Aid Indian Startups, Here's How to Get Your Idea Incubated

Google India has started the application process for the sixth batch of its three-month start-up accelerator programme to nurture 15-20 start-ups. The Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India application has commenced on the official portal, startup.google.com.

It is a free mentorship programme to empower startups to build and scale great products for India and the world. The online application process will continue till October 20. The programme will be conducted digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. GFSA India has worked with over 96 start-ups over the past few years.

The startups participating in this programme will receive mentorship and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy, and Growth. “As part of this program, founders outline the top challenges facing their startups and are then paired with relevant experts from Google and the industry to solve those challenges,” said Farish CV, Programme Manager, Google for Start-ups Accelerator in a blog post.

As per the official statement, the sixth batch of GFSA will be announced on November 23 while the programme will kick off on December 2 and conclude on Mar 31, 2022, with a break from December 25, 2021, to January 3, 2022.

Who can apply and how will the application be selected?

Seed to Series A technology startups headquartered in India can apply for this programme. The GFSA aims at the Indian startups that solve problems using advanced technology like AI/ML or data in healthcare, education, finance, media and entertainment, gaming, and other industries. The received applications will be reviewed by a panel of experts and programme team and shortlist 30-40 startups for the interview. The start-ups will be evaluated on the basis of their team, problem, solution, and scalability.

The participating startups will go through an intensive Bootcamp on topics like product, design, technology, people, and growth, followed by the OKR (Objective Key Results) workshop to define their objective for three months.

