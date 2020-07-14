Google to Train 1 Million Teachers under ‘Blended Learning' Partnership with CBSE

Google has announced a partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the Google for India 2020 virtual event. The name of the initiative is 'blended learning', where the combined form of online and classroom learning will cover 1 million teachers across 22,000 schools across India to impart education to students.

Taking to its blog post, Google said, “ To build on this early progress, we’re proud to announce a new partnership with CBSE, Skill Education and Training. By the end of 2020, we will enable over 1 million teachers in 22,000 schools across India to deliver blended learning that combines the classroom approach with online learning, using free tools like G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, YouTube and more”.

The US-based tech giant has further announced an added $1 million grant for localised education research, while will be offered via the Kaivalya Education Trust (KEF) from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, as part of the Global Distance Learning Fund.

With the help of this, KEF will work with the Central Square Foundation and TeacherApp to train 7,00,000 teachers. The teachers will further deliver virtual education for vulnerable students so that they can continue learning at home, the blogpost added.

In the regions, where families don’t have access to the internet or a smartphone, other channels including TV and radio will be used to educate children.