Government Arts College Coimbatore to Begin Counselling for PG Admissions 2021 Tomorrow

Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has announced that it will start the admission procedure for the various post-graduate courses soon. It will hold a two-day counselling session on September 16 and 17.

On the first day of the counselling session, the candidates belonging to the categories such as differently-abled, sports, NCC, ex-servicemen wards, and other special quotas will be invited for attendance. The second day of the counselling session will witness the attendance of students belonging to candidates from the general category.

The college is offering a total of 21 course under the post-graduate program including courses like tourism administration, psychology, commerce with CA, Tamil literature, computer applications, business economics, botany, among others. The variety of courses is divided into two shifts, with some courses offering seats in only one of the shifts. Combining the seats of both shifts, the college is offering a total of 552 seats for the academic year 2021-22.

According to a TOI report, a faculty member stated that the demand for pure science subjects like physics, chemistry, and mathematics is the highest. Along with that, psychology and political science also receive a high number of applications since there are only a few institutions that offer these courses.

The Government Arts College follows the state government policy regarding reservations in the seats offered. According to the policy, the college offers 26.5 per cent reservation for the backward classes and 3.5 per cent for the backward class muslims. 20 per cent reservation goes to the denotified communities and the most backward classes. The SCs and STs get a reservation of 15 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The application submission for this year’s admission has now come to a halt, and the portal accepted its last entry on September 1, 2021. For candidates interested in the courses, they had to pay an application fee of Rs 60. The fee is waived off for the candidates belonging to the SC and ST communities.

